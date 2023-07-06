MERRIMAC — The Pentucket Regional School District’s elementary schools all are named after local historical figures: Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall in Groveland, Dr. John C. Page in West Newbury, and Helen R. Donaghue and Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir in Merrimac.
Pentucket Regional High School German instructor Stephen Petersen, who is interested in the history of the district, noticed that all of the elementary schools displayed a portrait of their namesake except for Sweetsir School.
And the search for the missing portrait began.
The district contacted the Merrimac Historical Museum, hoping it might have one. With the help of museum members, a portrait was found in its archives.
Sweetsir was born in Merrimac in 1911, and after attending Bowdoin College and Tufts Medical School, he became a doctor who served local residents.
Soon after Sweetsir started his general practice in Merrimac, he volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Force and served from 1942 to 1946. He was discharged as a major. Sweetsir went on to serve in the medical service of the U.S. Army Air Force until his return to Merrimac in 1946, where he would engage in general practice until 1977.
He was an executive councilor of the Massachusetts Medical Society and numerous medical committees in northern Essex County. He was also a member of the committee that built Helen R. Donaghue School. Overall, Sweetsir was known for his altruism and amiable care of his patients, according to the museum.
The former Red Oak School was renamed in his honor.
Like museum members today, Sweetsir was dedicated to preserving the town’s history. He was chairman of the Merrimac Historical Museum, and about 1974, Sweetsir formed a historical commission dedicated to the preservation of town history.
“Dr. Sweetsir was best known as an advocate for the schools and Town of Merrimac,” said museum board Chairperson and town Fire Chief Larry Fisher. “He personally paid to have the old school landing next to the fire station moved in order to preserve the last standing schoolhouse in Merrimac. He also passed on a large amount of his personal historical collection to the Merrimac Historical Museum.”
The district’s close ties to town history have a deep impact on its students, who are interested in the history of their schools. Sweetsir School, which educates students in prekindergarten through second grade, is next to Helen R. Donaghue School, which teaches students in grades 3-6. Sweetsir students start by learning the facets that make up historical thinking – geography, civics, unity and diversity – in their history classes.
Upon arriving at Donaghue, history lessons shift to focus on applying these elements to the history of Massachusetts and local communities. At the beginning of the year, third-grade students learn about town government, local geographic features and historical landmarks, and the demographic origins of Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac.
Earlier this year, third-grade teacher Kathleen Tercerio reached out to the museum about hosting tours for students. Each class walked from Donaghue School to the museum to take a tour with Fisher, where they learned about the history of Merrimac, as well as about the people for whom their schools were named.
“The students loved it so much that they brought their parents back to the museum the following weekend and regurgitated the tour,” said Sweetsir and Donaghue Principal Stephanie Dembro. “They’re like sponges; they soak up all of the information. It was very exciting to see.”
Fisher, who said he loves to add one-of-a-kind pieces of town history to his personal collection, has a deep passion for the preservation of local history and noted that students will be crucial in that effort.
“The kids were very engaged with the history and trying to preserve it. They say that you can win the hearts of people through the kids, and it’s true,” he said. “Our kids are our future because they place a different value on our history.”
“We’re doing this to make sure the town retains some of its history,” Fisher said. “This puts a spotlight on the school, but also on the role of the museum in the town’s preservation.”
School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the district prides itself on getting students involved in the community.
“Our students at all of our schools, from kindergarten through grade 12, have shown great interest in the history of their towns and schools,” Bartholomew said. “It’s amazing to see them go out into the world and exhibit an appreciation for where they come from.”
Fisher presented the portrait to Bartholomew and Dembro at the school June 6. They hung the portrait in the lobby, where students will finally be able to put a face to the name of the man for whom Sweetsir School was named.
“The kids are going to be so excited to see this,” Dembro said. “I know that when they come out (to the lobby) at dismissal, the portrait will be the first thing they notice.”
Pentucket students involved in the Pentucket Profile, “the voice of Pentucket students,” wrote an article that uncovers the history behind the namesakes of Pentucket’s elementary schools.
