NEWBURYPORT — The Custom House Maritime Museum will host a business membership open house April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The open house is being held after the museum reached out to members of the business community over the past year to ask how it could support them, according to a press release.
The museum responded by offering a business membership program.
“The Custom House Museum spent the past year renovating the interior of the building and upgrading the exhibits — it’s beautiful,” museum business committee Chair Jennifer Germain said in the release.
“We wanted to develop a program for small to large businesses so they could use the CHMM resources for their customers and employees,” she said. “The business can pick from the multi options the level that is exactly right for them.”
Members of the business community interested in attending the open house should email jwhitlow@thechmm.org or call 978-462-8681.
“We assembled a list of benefits that can help the business leader,” Germain said. “They in turn will be supporting the community and its proud history by becoming a Custom House Maritime Museum business member.”
