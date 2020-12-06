Museum of Old Newbury creates vintage photo calendar

NEWBURYPORT – The Museum of Old Newbury has released its first photographic wall calendar in time for holiday giving. Each page features a vintage image of Old Newbury (Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury) from the museum's collections of more than 18,000 photographs. Many of the photos are from the Snow Collection acquired by the museum in 2104 and capture the essence of these historic communities.
The 8.5 by 11 inch format features heavy grade, high quality, tear off pages for each month and includes a "notes" section for handwritten reminders.
Calendars are available through the museum's website, www.NewburyHistory.org and are $16.50 each, including shipping. Calendars also can be purchased on Saturdays and Sundays until Christmas between 10 and 11:30 a.m. at the Brown Chapel at Oak Hill Cemetery. Newburyport Clipper Heritage Trail - Volume I, a series of self-guided history tours by author Ghlee Woodworth, will also be for sale.
For more information, contact the museum at 978-462-2681 or email info@newburyhistory.org.
Support for the museum's programs is provided in part by Mass Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institution for Savings.
