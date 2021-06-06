Museum of Old Newbury hosts 'Collecting the Globe'

NEWBURYPORT — Author George Schwartz will present a virtual program, "Collecting the Globe," through the Museum of Old Newbury on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"Collecting the Globe" is the story of The East India Marine Society Museum, one of the most influential collecting institutions in 19th century America, according to a press release.
From 1799 to 1867, when Salem was a premier American port for international trade, the museum's collection developed as a nexus of global exchange, with donations of artwork, crafts and flora and fauna pouring in from distant ports of call.
The museum was the precursor to the Peabody Essex Museum.
Schwartz, associate curator at the Peabody Essex Museum, explores the practices of collecting, exhibiting and interpreting a diverse collection of international objects and art in the U.S.
He is a graduate of Brown University and the Williams/Mystic Maritime Studies program. He holds a master's degree in historical archaeology from the University of Massachusetts Boston and a doctorate in American and New England studies from Boston University, where he explored the Peabody Essex Museum's origins and illustrated how global objects were used to shape an emerging national identity in the early U.S.
Schwartz has worked on several of the Peabody Essex Museum's exhibitions, including "Ocean Liners: Glamour, Speed, and Style" and "Fiery Pool: The Maya and the Mythic Sea."
His interests include maritime art, material culture, early collecting and museums. He has lectured internationally and has written articles and essays for museum catalogs, journals and magazines. Schwartz teaches material culture at Tufts University in the museum studies program.
To register for this program, go to the museum's website at www.NewburyHistory.org and click on the calendar page. There will be a link to Eventbrite to reserve a ticket and receive a Zoom link.
The program is free, although donations to the museum are gratefully accepted.
Support for the museum's programs is provided in part by Mass Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
