NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury presents “The Best Ever! Parades in New England, 1788-1940”on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.
Historian Jane Nylander will speak about the parade tradition in New England, featuring photos from Newbury and Newburyport.
Her book is illustrated with nearly 300 photographs of parades, and floats and banners that have mostly disappeared. They include the Federal Ship carried in the 1788 ratification parade in New Haven, Connecticut. The parade tradition was affected by the onset of World War II.
Free for all thanks to Mass Humanities, but reserve a seat at NewburyHistory.org or by calling 978-462-2681.
For additional information, images and contacts, email bethany@newburyhistory.org.
The Museum of Old Newbury preserves and interprets the history of “Old Newbury,” including Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury from European settlement to the present. The museum, founded in 1877, carries out its mission through the preservation and administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant and other historic structures on its High Street campus and furthers its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications and research.
