NEWBURYPORT — History lovers, including several cast members of the long-running PBS television program "This Old House" took over the Port Tavern on Thursday to watch the Museum of Old Newbury's debut on the program. In early 2022, the show's director contacted the museum to ask some questions that had arisen as the team prepared for work and filming at their Oakland Street project.
The researchers at the museum got to work sleuthing out the story behind the house, uncovering the story of a single Irish woman, Hannah Twomey, who owned the house through the first decades of the 20th century. The surprise was that she does not appear to have ever lived there, as she was a live-in domestic servant, and used the house as an income property.
This story was told on the "This Old House" program by executive director Bethany Groff Dorau, with cheers from the crowd as she described the halting of demolition in downtown Newburyport in the 1960's. As the credits rolled, the group toasted Hannah Twombey, the Museum of Old Newbury, and the cast and crew of "This Old House."
