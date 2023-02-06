NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury presents "Sailing to Freedom: Maritime Dimensions of the Underground Railroad" on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
"Sailing to Freedom" will highlight little-known stories and describe the less-understood maritime side of the Underground Railroad, including the impact of African Americans’ paid and unpaid waterfront labor.
This presentation will reconsider and contextualize how escapes were managed along the East Coast, moving from the Carolinas, Virginia and Maryland to safe harbor in Northern cities such as Philadelphia, New York, New Bedford and Boston.
While scholarship on the Underground Railroad has focused almost exclusively on overland escape routes from the antebellum South, this new research expands the understanding of how freedom was achieved by sea and what the journey looked like for many African Americans.
Timothy Walker, professor of history at UMass Dartmouth, is a scholar of maritime history, Colonial overseas expansion and transoceanic slave trading.
Walker is a guest investigator from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, a contributing faculty member of the Munson Institute of Maritime Studies, and director of the NEH “Landmarks in American History” workshops series, titled “Sailing to Freedom: New Bedford and the Underground Railroad” (2011–2022).
This event is free for members, $10 for nonmembers. Reserve a seat at NewburyHistory.org or by calling 978-462-2681.
For more information, images and contacts, email bethany@newburyhistory.org.
The museum preserves and interprets the history of “Old Newbury,” including Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury from European settlement to the present.
The museum, founded in 1877, museum carries out its mission through the preservation and administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant, and other historic structures on its High Street campus and furthers its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications and research.
