Museum of Old Newbury program to look at tea's social and political symbolism

NEWBURYPORT – The Museum of Old Newbury, partnering with the Governor's Academy, will present a virtual program entitled More than a Tea Party: Tea's Social & Political Symbolism on Thursday, March 11 at 7 p.m.
This program, presented on a Zoom platform, is the ninth in a series of student symposia highlighting the work of students and their original research.
"We are thrilled to be part of the Governor's Academy symposia," Susan Edwards, executive director of the museum, said in a press release. "The passion that the students demonstrate for their topics, the sound research that they employ, and the eloquence of their presentations are inspiring."
Talia Jachimowicz of Andover, a senior at the Governor's Academy, will reveal that tea leaves tell us more about America's past than its future. In this cultural history, Jachimowicz finds that social and political causes, on both sides of the American Revolution, became steeped in tea. Upper class and lower class colonists alike enjoyed the aromatic brew, an entrancing drink that indulged the pretensions of British aristocrats while instilling colonial Americans with the democratic notion that they were equal to anyone. Imperious British taxes on tea activated American men -- and women -- in common cause against hereditary privilege and tyranny. Representing liberty to Americans and insubordination to British loyalists, tea brewed the American Revolution.
To register for this program, go to the museum's website at www.NewburyHistory.org and click on the calendar page. There will be a link to Eventbrite to reserve a ticket. All those making a reservation will receive a Zoom link to the program. There is no charge for this program, although donations to the museum are gratefully accepted.
Support for the museum's programs is provided in part by Mass Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institution for Savings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.