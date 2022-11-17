NEWBURY — The theme for this year’s Museum of Old Newbury calendar is "Animals of Old Newbury," which has just been released.
According to Museum of Old Newbury officials, the calendars could be a "perfect gift" for history, art and animal lovers alike.
Sales support the Museum of Old Newbury. This year’s annual museum calendar features a month-by-month collection of images of animals from the archival and fine art collection of the Museum of Old Newbury, along with a full-page date grid for each month to record your appointments.
Animals featured include historic photographs and paintings of dogs and donkeys, cats and chickens, horses, a goat, a cow and more.
Calendars are $20 each, $18 for Museum of Old Newbury members. Shipping is $3 per calendar or free if you pick up at the Museum of Old Newbury, 98 High St. (Fruit Street entrance), Tuesday through Friday from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make arrangements call 978-462-2681.
Calendars may be purchased here: www.newburyhistory.org/shop.
The Museum of Old Newbury preserves and interprets the history of “Old Newbury” including Newbury, Newburyport, and West Newbury from before European settlement to the present.
Founded in 1877, the museum carries out its mission through the preservation and administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant, and other historic structures on its High Street campus and furthers its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications, and research. To learn more, visit www.NewburyHistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.