NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury recently announced it is one of 44 institutions in the country selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation program.
CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of collections and buildings.
The museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collection care efforts.
The Museum of Old Newbury received funding through the Community Preservation Act for a major project for the Perkins Engraving Plant, one of three buildings on the historic campus.
This two-phased project would provide better access to the museum’s collections and archives for public research by offering more space and improved environmental storage conditions to protect the collections.
The museum acquired the Perkins building in 2007 and has invested approximately $240,000, including previous Community Preservation Act grants, in structural stabilization, masonry restoration, and fitting the building with electricity, a security system, and an HVAC system.
Since its acquisition, the Perkins building has had limited use for programs and exhibitions.
Bethany Dorau, the museum’s executive director, praised the preservation program.
“The opportunity to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation Program is critical to this project and our overall goal to ensure that we’re being the best stewards we can for the future of Newbury’s historic assets,” Dorau said.
“In addition to the Perkins project, we must preserve and protect collections in the Cushing House and all buildings on our campus,” she added. “We cannot wait to begin our work this fall.”
Once the building’s storage capacity is improved, it will serve as the Perkins Art and Research Center.
“The Museum of Old Newbury receives over 1,000 research requests annually,” Dorau said. “There are millions of people around the world with ties to Old Newbury – genealogical and otherwise. Research requests come from as far away as New Zealand to as close as a neighbor around the corner. We are excited to be able to offer a more efficient research experience that also better preserves this global history.”
CAP is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
