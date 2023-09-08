BYFIELD — Museum of Old Newbury will host the "History & Cultures of the Great Marsh" conference on Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m. at The Governor's Academy.
At this daylong conference, participants will have the opportunity to learn about the heritage and diverse cultures of Essex County's Great Marsh.
The speakers will cover topics ranging from the Indigenous peoples who lived in the area, the impact of European settlement on the development of the Great Marsh, the art that the marsh inspired, and the challenges facing the region's most celebrated natural landscape.
"Speakers will examine how the Great Marsh has sustained humanity for over half a millennium, and attendees will see the academy's spectacular new Alfond Coastal Research Center," said Bill Quigley, the museum's co-president and a history teacher at The Governor's Academy.
"Simply put, this conference looks backwards and forwards at stewardship of the marsh for our posterity," he added.
Topics and speakers will include "The Great Marsh, Newbury, and the Indigenous Worlds of the Merrimack River Valley System and Beyond” with Christoph Strobel, Ph.D.; "Contention in the Commons: The Open Field Land System in 17th Century Newbury" with historian Gordon Harris; "Slavery and Memory in the Great Marsh" with Tricia Peone, Ph.D.; and "Splendour in the Grass: Art Inspired by the Great Marsh" with American fine art specialist Monica Reuss.
Bethany Dorau, director of the Museum of Old Newbury, said she is "thrilled" to welcome such a varied and talented group of speakers. "Over time, the Great Marsh shaped settlement patterns, foodways, travel, art and even language," she said.
There will also be a panel discussion, "Agriculture, Fishing, Hunting, & Conservation in the Great Marsh", with Rich Clyborne (executive director of The Gundalow Company,) Russell Hopping (ecology program director with the Trustees of Reservations,) and Geoffrey Walker (sportsman and wildlife activist at the Great Marsh Partnership.)
Optional field trips from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. will include bird-watching with Laura Vehring in the Parker River marsh surrounding The Governor’s Academy, a guided tour of Plum Island’s cranberry bogs, and a guided tour of the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, a 17th century salt marsh farm.
Participants can tour the academy's recently completed Alfond Coastal Research Center, a state-of-the-art marine study facility overlooking the south bank of the Parker River near Thurlow's Bridge.
Tickets are $30 for members of Museum of Old Newbury and/or Essex County Greenbelt and $45 for nonmembers. Visit www.newburyhistory.org or call 978-462-2681 to reserve tickets.
For more information, email bethany@newburyhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.