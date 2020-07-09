NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury is replacing the original wiring at the Cushing House, which dates back to the early 20th century, and installing a new electrical system.
The current electrical system does not meet code and has hardly been touched other than some "small jobs cobbled together" between the 1930s and the 1960s, Executive Director Susan Edwards said.
When she joined the museum seven years ago, Edwards was informed that a new electrical system was a priority.
"It was the original and clearly, it was a threat to the building and to the collections," she said.
The 140-year-old museum settled into the former residence of Caleb Cushing, home of Newburyport's first mayor, in 1955.
The Federal-style mansion was built about 1808 and given to the museum by the heirs of Margaret Cushing, Caleb’s niece and longtime museum benefactor. Upon her death at age 100, Margaret Cushing had lived in the house her entire life and made few updates.
As museum programming has expanded, the need for better lighting and more outlets has only increased, Edwards said.
On the third floor, for example, volunteers work to preserve collections with just a couple of outlets.
"It was extremely difficult for them to see, especially in the wintertime when the days are so short," she said.
On the second floor, the only light in the galleries is "what daylight provides" Edwards said, so the museum will add track lighting.
"The real driving force was the safety of it though," she said.
Edwards cited the devastating fires at the National Museum of Brazil in September 2018 and Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in April 2019 as a "wake-up call" for the board of directors.
After hearing about Notre Dame, Edwards immediately starting writing grant proposals and soon secured funding from the Mary Alice Arakelian Foundation, the Kennard L. Bowlen Charitable Trust, the Newburyport Area Industrial Development Foundation and the Newburyport Community Preservation Committee.
"We are very fortunate and pleased that so many local foundations supported the project and gave generously," Edwards said.
She estimated that the total project, upon completion, will cost "somewhere around $120,000," and a majority of that will be funded through these grants.
The museum also raised more than $100,000 to upgrade the security system along with replacing the electrical system, she said.
Morrill Electric of Amesbury has been working on the project since late April and will continue to do so through the summer. To preserve the "historic integrity" of the building, electricians are not damaging the walls and are instead working meticulously through the floorboards.
"It makes it even more time consuming to do it that way, but it's Newburyport's only national historic landmark," she said. "We're committed to doing it correctly."
Once the project is completed, the museum will do a deep clean and then reinstall the period rooms and galleries.
"Our plan is to be open to the public again, if all goes well with the pandemic, in 2021," she said.
The museum recently received $5,000 as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act via Mass Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
A total of 123 awards were distributed to organizations across the state with priority given to geographic diversity and organizations with annual budgets of less than $300,000, a press release noted.
For more information, visit www.masshumanities.org and www.neh.gov.
