Museum plans Carriage Hill photography tour in Amesbury  

AMESBURY – Anyone interested in honing their photography skills and learning a little bit about Amesbury history can join a photography tour from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26. The Amesbury Carriage Museum (ACM) is offering a photography tour of industrial Amesbury with a special focus on the mill buildings in historic Carriage Hill.
The program will provide opportunities to explore the built environment, to make photographs that capture the unique quality of these spaces, and deepen participants' connections to local history. Photographs taken during the tour will be considered for inclusion in our first community exhibit at the new Industrial History Center.
Bonnie Brady, ACM project manager, will provide historical context for participants as the tour group looks at exteriors of mill buildings used for carriage building in the late 1800s and then for the auto-body industry through the early 20th century. Courtney Jordan, guest artist, will provide direction and pointers for capturing the unique visual features of the sites.
Jordan teaches at the Massachusetts College of Art & Design in Boston. She is a photographer and painter whose work explores the continually changing landscape of the built environment. She uses digital photography to capture elements of infrastructure, architecture, and other man-made structures and uses these images as a reference for her paintings (www.courtneyjordan.net).
The tour is appropriate for all levels of photographers, from novice to experienced (age 15+).
Pre-registration is requested by June 23 via the museum’s online event page www.amesburycarriagemuseum.com/events or by mail to Amesbury Carriage Museum, PO Box 252, Amesbury, MA 01913. The registration fee is $15 for ACM members and $20 for non-members. Space is limited.
For more about the museum, go to www.amesburycarriagemuseum.com and www.industrialhistorycenter.org or contact John Mayer, executive director, at 978-834-5058 or via email at jmayer@amesburycarriagemuseum.com.
