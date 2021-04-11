NEWBURYPORT – A hybrid, COVID-safe, in-person garden tour planned June 12-13 will mark the Museum of Old Newbury’s 42nd installment of the popular event.
The museum, at 98 High St., has secured nine gardens and produced an online tour booklet that shares insight into the owners' thinking and personalities. A digital booklet will include directions and a listing of all nearby restaurants, including some "Garden Tour" discounts.
Sherry Evans, chair of the 42nd Annual Garden Tour, Sowing the Seeds: A Season of Renewal, said, "Rain or shine, the Museum of Old Newburyport Garden Tour is an inspiration for those ranging from professionals seriously interested in garden design and horticulture, to enthusiasts who simply love beautiful gardens. In the variety found in this year’s tour, we feel that there is something that will please everyone, and we are keeping attendees' safety front and center."
Early bird tickets are on sale now. Members ($25) and non-members ($30) pricing is in effect until May 13. Anyone who becomes a Museum of Old Newbury member will receive 2-for-1 ticket pricing.
For more information, contact the museum at www.NewburyHistory.org or 978-462-2681.
