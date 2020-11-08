NEWBURYPORT – The Museum of Old Newbury will present A Newburyport Travelogue with speaker Jack Santos at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. This virtual program will be held on a Zoom platform.
Newburyport has a rich and storied history that connects it to places spanning the globe. Stories of Newburyport can be found in faraway places like London, the Caribbean, Chile, Oregon, California, Bermuda and Hawaii. In the first episode of two, world traveler Santos will take viewers on an action packed journey down the East Coast with stories of Newburyport citizens who made an impact on other places and carried the fame of Newburyport far and wide.
To register for this evening of armchair travel, go to the museum's website at www.NewburyHistory.org and click on the calendar page. There will be a link to Eventbrite to reserve your ticket. All those making a reservation will receive a Zoom link to the program. There is no charge for this program.
The museum of Old Newbury preserves and interprets the history of Newbury, Newburyport, and West Newbury from pre-settlement to the present and carries out its mission through the administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant, and other historic structures on its High Street campus and furthers its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications, and research.
Support for the museum's programs is provided in part by Mass Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institution for Savings.
