Museum presents program on German Coast Slave Rebellion of 1811    

NEWBURYPORT – The Museum of Old Newbury, partnering with the Governor's Academy, will present a virtual program entitled The German Coast Slave Rebellion of 1811: An Historiographic Analysis on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. This program, presented on a Zoom platform, is the eighth in a series of student symposia highlighting the work of students and their original research.
Bejunior Fallon, class of 2021 and school president in his senior year at Governor's, will discuss a little-known event in our country's past. As many as 500 slaves rose against their captors in the vicinity of New Orleans, but few people know about it. The largest, bloodiest slave revolt in American history is lost in history -- and the truth about it is deeply buried. Nothing stands to mark it but a shabby slave cabin converted into a makeshift museum and a neglected marker on a lonely roadside, according to a press release.
Authorities crushed the uprising and buried it in falsehoods. Fallon digs into that false history, exposing distortions of the truth caused by the deep-seated American construct of race.
To register for this program, go to the Museum's website at www.NewburyHistory.org and click on the calendar page. There will be a link to Eventbrite to reserve your ticket. All those making a reservation will receive a Zoom link to the program. There is no charge for this program, although donations to the museum are gratefully accepted.
Support for the museum's programs is provided in part by Mass Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institution for Savings.
