NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury’s 41st annual garden tour will be held digitally this summer due to COVID-19.
The garden tour is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser and usually attracts between 800 and 1,000 area residents for a walking tour of about a dozen of Greater Newburyport’s lush and scenic gardens.
The tour was scheduled to take place the weekend of June 12, but was canceled due to COVID-19. But museum Executive Director Susan Edwards said she and her staff still wanted the tour to have a presence this year, so they decided to create a condensed, online version of the event that will showcase four local gardens through photographs and videos.
“We thought it was important to keep in the minds of everybody out there, and now we’re really excited about it,” Edwards said.
She said to transform the garden tour into an immersive, digital experience, the museum hired local photographers Bob Watts and Dan Fionte to capture the essence of each garden. Each video will be narrated by local voiceover artist Bill Hallett.
Each video will be about six minutes, with scripts written by Madison Vlass, Edwards’ executive assistant.
“It’s going to be great — most of the gardens have had at least one photo shoot, we’re going to go back during their peak of blooming and will roll them out over the summer,” Edwards explained.
The series’ first installment will feature a lush garden in Rowley with a particular appreciation for composting; two Newburyport properties will highlight backyard retreats; and the final installment will take viewers from garden to table.
The first video will be posted to the museum’s website for free June 30. Subsequent garden videos will go up July 30, Aug. 15 and Sept. 15.
And while last year’s tour raised $40,000 for the museum, Edwards said this year’s digital tour will be free and simply seek to give back to the museum’s supporters.
“It’s a big event, not just in terms of revenue, but in that it brings people to the organization, both local people and from all over New England,” Edwards said.
“We decided, times are tough for everyone, so we want this year’s tour to be free for people to access it," she added. "It’s giving back to the community for all the years the community has supported us."
Edwards said there will be a DVD of the tour videos available later this year for “a modest price.”
Edwards said the museum staff is already getting a jump on next year’s garden tour, which would hopefully see a return to its in-person format.
“We’re ahead of the game, we already have eight of our 12 gardens for next year,” she said.
For more information on the Museum of Old Newbury, visit www.newburyhistory.org.
