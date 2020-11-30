NEWBURYPORT – Petra Slinkard, Peabody Essex Museum’s curator of fashion and textiles, will be a guest on “The Morning Show” on Thursday, Dec. 3, to discuss the newly opened exhibit, “Made It: The Women Who Revolutionized Fashion,” which will run through March 14th.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Slinkard about the exhibit’s focus on recognizing and celebrating women's often-overlooked contributions to the fashion and design industry over the past 250 years.
“Fashion is often thought of as being solely about consumption and presentation,” Slinkard said in a press release. “It can be written off as frivolous. But as this exhibition vigorously asserts, fashion represents so much more: from defining cultural moments and advancing political causes, to deeply impacting the global economy and ecology.”
The Morning Show airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and live streams on YouTube (visit www.NCMHub.org and click on YouTube). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube Playlist for The Morning Show.
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
