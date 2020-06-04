NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Choral Society is marking a significant milestone as six years under the leadership of Music Director George Case comes to a close.
Case is turning over the directorship to Ryan Lee Turner, who is the artistic director of Emmanuel Music in Boston and is on the voice and early music faculty at the Longy School of Music at Bard College in Cambridge.
“Life takes us in different directions and that means joinings that bring joy and partings that are unlooked for,” said Case, who is relocating to Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Case took over as music director in fall 2014 when Gerald Weale retired after 27 years. As a former student of Weale at Boston University, Case had a deep respect for his predecessor.
“Dr. Weale was always joyful in talking about music and that, more than anything, is something I have carried with me. When I became the Newburyport Choral Society’s music director, I felt like I stood on the shoulders of a giant,” Case said recently of Weale, who died in 2018.
Over the past six years, Case developed a strong following of his own, drawing increasing numbers of chorus members, sponsors and audiences with innovative programming that spanned six centuries of music, according to a press release.
Choral Society President Mary Ann Lachat praised Case’s work.
“George Case built upon Jerry Weale’s legacy by providing singers and local audiences alike with an exciting repertoire that included contemporary choral music, as well as choral masterpieces not previously performed locally.”
A significant example of Case’s innovative programming was the spring 2017 performance of James Whitbourn’s “Annelies: From the Diary of Anne Frank.”
“It gave us a chance to process our relationship with those who are different from us,” Case recalled. “We are not homogeneous, and we are thankful for it.”
The concert produced an outpouring of support and interest from the community, and a dramatic response from the audience.
“The common chord [the performance] struck in the hearts of all was a chord of loss and sorrow – a chord that actually unites people, heals differences and builds bridges,” wrote the Rev. Ross Varney of Belleville Congregational Church in a Daily News column shortly after the performances.
Another innovation that Case brought to programming was to premiere new works by contemporary composers. Most notably, he created the first NCS composer-in-residence arrangement.
In 2017, Case was honored with the 40 Under 40 award from the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Case’s most lasting legacy in the Newburyport community is a horse chestnut tree with an inscribed granite bench next to it on the front grounds of Rupert A. Nock Middle School on Low Street. The tree and the granite bench are a gift from the chorus and many audience members who attended the “Annelies” concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.