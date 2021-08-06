MERRIMAC — This weekend should be a busy one for local families when the annual Old Home Days celebration makes its return beginning Friday.
Chrissy James, the Old Home Days Committee entertainment chairwoman, said the annual event offers artists a chance to get exposure in a family-friendly environment.
"We are a great community who is excited to hear their music and celebrate," James said. "This really is about the community coming together. We are a small community but we are a close one. We are doing our best to stay safe but we also want to spend some time together."
Plenty of music and fun will be available at Donaghue Field this weekend as acoustic guitarist Lee Biddle will headline Friday night's entertainment there from 5 to 8 p.m.
"He is fabulous," James said. "He is also a singer/songwriter and I know that he will offer us some great, family-friendly fun. He will get people up and moving."
The 1985 Richard Donner family classic "The Goonies" is also scheduled to be shown outside beginning at 8 p.m. Friday at Donaghue Field.
A full day of activities will be offered on Saturday with the traditional pancake breakfast at Pilgrim Church, 27 Church St., from 8 to 10 a.m.
The Anything on Wheels Parade will line up at the Merrimac Light Department, 10 W. Main St., at 9 a.m. and should be rolling at 9:30 a.m.
The Merrimack Valley Concert Band will play at Donaghue Field from 9:15 to 10:45 a.m., and Grammy-nominated children's singer and songwriter Judy Pancoast is scheduled to hit the stage from noon until 1 p.m.
"She used to hail from this area but now she is down in Connecticut," James said. "But she is coming up to play on Saturday."
Gary Dolinski of the Wild Maple Band will play a solo set from 6 to 6:45 p.m., and town-based vocalist and keyboard player Kerrin Mullen will play from 7 to 8 p.m.
A dance party will take place on Donahue Field from 8 to 10 p.m. and the traditional bonfire is scheduled to be ignited at 9:30 p.m.
All of the entertainment is free and an all-day softball tournament will take place at Donahue Field from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information go to: https://merrimacohd.com/.
"It looks like the weather is cooperating so we are very, very happy about that," James said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
