NEWBURYPORT — Students from the Penny Lazarus Piano Studio performed "Drum Grid" at the Bartlet Mall's frog pond on Sunday. Penny Lazarus said the frog pond, which was formed by a retreating glacier, offered great acoustics due to its bowl shape. "Drum Grid" is a piece that make students think about the relationship of sound to the environment, she added.
"After one person starts a rhythm on their drum, the next drummer, set 20 feet away, catches the beat and repeats it but incorporates the sounds of the wind and the trees and the echoes off of brick, asphalt and water. Not only do we become aware of how sound changes in the air around us, but also helps us to recognize that many peoples walked the land where we performed," Lazarus explained.
Students borrowed drums from Zach Field Drum Studio and the Newburyport High School Band room via Steven Cohen, according to Lazarus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.