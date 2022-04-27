NEWBURYPORT — Taunton native Sarah Borges will be at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 30, performing songs from her just-released CD, "Together Alone," as well as fan favorites.
"Together Alone," released Feb. 18 on Blue Corn Music, is a result of a homebound Borges picking up her guitar and beginning to write in response to the life-altering pandemic that has affected everyone in one way or another.
The arts center is located in Market Square. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with an 8 p.m. show start. Tickets are $25.
The creative process that resulted in "Together Alone" included using an iPhone and string instruments, according to a statement on behalf of Borges.
For "Together Alone," Borges would send along, one by one, her home-recorded guitar and vocal demos — singing into her iPhone and utilizing her clothes closet as a vocal isolation booth — to producer Eric “Roscoe" Ambel’s home recording set-up, where he would listen carefully to the rudimentary tracks and then sort out who in his musical Rolodex might play what, when and how; because, keep in mind, recording studios were closed and the players had to be willing and adept at recording remotely their contributed art to the music.
Sarah's twang-and-torch-lit voice is on display in “Wasting My Time,” a cut from "Together Alone" and serves as an album thematic linchpin of sorts: “It’s been a while now since I’ve seen my friends / Don’t know when I’m gonna see ‘em again / Without them around / It’s harder to pretend that I know where I’m going.”
Now, with the April 30 performance in downtown Newburyport approaching, Borges is performing in public while keeping safety precautions in the forefront as the pandemic continues to make its presence known and felt. She anxious to bring this bold new album to her audiences around this region.
To learn more, click on to https://www.firehouse.org/event/sarah-borges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.