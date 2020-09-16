NEWBURYPORT — Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices will be featured Thursday on “The Morning Show.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview co-founders Elizabeth Walther-Grant, Mayara Reis and Bria Gadsden about the organization’s goals of helping BIPOC — Black, Indigenous, and People of Color — to connect, share resources, and create systemic change while working to eliminate prejudice and discrimination.
The founders will discuss the organization’s projects, including their tech fund, which supplies laptops, tablets and school supplies to students in need.
MVBB Voices also curates an online directory of Black- and brown-owned businesses at www.mvbbvoices.org/business-directory and will sponsor an outdoor fall market in Newburyport on Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Religious Society on Pleasant Street.
Vicki Hendrickson will also visit the show to discuss Newburyport Adult and Community Education’s fall calendar, which includes virtual classes.
“The Morning Show” broadcasts Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and livestreams on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click on the YouTube icon at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.”
Each show also airs on WJOP (FM 96.3) on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m., and is available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
