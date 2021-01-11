BOSTON – The Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus holds its annual meeting Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Votes Matter and an American democracy fellow at the Charles Warren Center at Harvard, will be the featured speaker. The event is open to the public via Zoom.
The Black Voters Matter Fund is a Southern-based civic engagement group that played an instrumental role in the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama and the recent U.S Senate race in Georgia, according to a press release.
Through this grassroots political organization, Brown has become a leader in the fight against voter suppression and the empowerment of marginalized communities in the public arena, the press release said.
She will talk about Selma, Cambridge, and the future of women in American political life.
“LaTosha and I were part of the first generation to integrate the public schools of Selma, Alabama, an experience that motivates our work,” said Dawne Shand, secretary of MWPC. “Her vision for democracy emphasizes women’s leadership and the importance of representation at the community level, issues we struggle with in Massachusetts. I believe she will inspire everyone as we renew our drive to move this commonwealth toward a more equitable future.”
Brown is an award-winning organizer, philanthropic consultant and political strategist who has spent more than two decades working in the nonprofit and philanthropy sectors on a wide variety of issues related to political empowerment, social justice, economic development, leadership development, wealth creation and civil rights.
She is principal owner of TruthSpeaks Consulting Inc., a philanthropy advisory consulting firm in Atlanta. Brown is also the founding project director of Grantmakers for Southern Progress.
Brown has been featured on ABC, CBS, CNN, Democracy Now and PBS. Her Op-Eds have appeared in The New York Times, Politico and Essence. Her work has also been highlighted in several docuseries: "What’s Eating America?" "American Swamp" and "Finding Justice."
The MWPC annual meeting is free and open to the public. Register for this Zoom at https://bit.ly/2W882uk.
To join the MWPC as a member, or renew dues, visit www.mwcp.org/membership. Members will vote on the organization's new executive leadership Jan. 19.
