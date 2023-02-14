ANDOVER — Volunteers are needed Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon as the Merrimack River Watershed Council helps the town remove bittersweet at the Albert Retelle Conservation Area on Brundrett Avenue.
Bittersweet, an invasive plant, has taken hold of large patches of the conservation area in Andover and endangers native plant species, including weighing down trees until they collapse.
A brief training session will be provided along with tools, gloves and other supplies. Water will also be provided.
Volunteers will walk through the forest, mud, standing water and potentially snow. They should wear appropriate footwear and attire for the weather that day.
Parking is limited, so carpooling is highly recommended. Registration is required.
To register, visit the council's website at merrimack.org.
In case of rain or snow, the cleanup will take place Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, visit the council's website or email info@merrimack.org.
