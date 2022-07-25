SEABROOK -- Within minutes, Lower Collins Street resident Aimee Eaton lost decades of memories and irreplaceable heirlooms when her garage caught on fire. In addition to family things such as winter clothing and a baby crib, the mother of three lost items belonging to her grandparents.
"My whole childhood just burnt down," Eaton said, adding the fire also laid waste to the family's Toyota Rav 4 SUV.
Days later, Eaton, her husband, Eric Lessard, and their three children remain at a motel provided by the American Red Cross. Although their modular home is still livable, the power is out, she said. She also said the home suffered considerable damage, especially near their children's bedrooms, and will need to be repaired.
In an effort to assist the family as they look to move back into their damaged home, an online fundraising campaign has been established on GoFundMe. Organizers are hoping to raise $50,000 for the family, who just welcomed a baby girl eight months ago.
Eaton said she believes excessive heat caused an electrical problem inside the garage, but is still awaiting a definitive answer from fire officials investigating the blaze.
A phone call to Seabrook fire Chief Bill Edwards was not returned in time for this report.
To contribute to the Eaton's GoFundMe page visit: gofund.me/930f821a
