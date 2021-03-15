NEWBURY – After a long day painting on one of the farthest points of Old Town Hall, Amesbury artist Ronald Quinn was pulling out of the parking lot Friday afternoon when he noticed a random band of light twinkling in and out.
Curious, he put his car back into park, and walked outside to find the source of the strange light. Partially covered in the muck and mud Quinn found a roughly 3-inch-long tube with a ring around its top.
"Oh my God, it's an urn. As soon as I picked it up, I knew what it was," the landscape painter said.
Quinn took the vial home and screwed it open. Inside was a small amount of what Quinn said looked like ash, possibly from a cremation. Within moments, Quinn thought the worst: Someone had accidentally dropped it.
"I can't imagine if that was me, your loved one, this poor person has got to be besides themselves,' Quinn said.
The next day, he brought the urn to the Newbury Police Department where it was accepted by an officer, Quinn said.
Monday afternoon Newbury police Chief John Lucey told The Daily News that police were not sure what the material was in the urn and were looking into identifying it.
Over the years, Quinn has painted several Old Town Hall and as an artist he is trained to keep an eye out for the unusual. And without doubt, he will continue to do so when he returns.
