AMESBURY — Roughly eight months after being found slumped over in his car in the midst of a drug overdose, a New Hampshire man was sentenced to a year's probation for driving while under the influence of drugs and drug possession, according to Newburyport District Court records.
While on probation, 59-year-old David T. Porter of Hampton must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, undergo a substance abuse evaluation, and pay $600 in fees and fines. He also lost his driver's license for 90 days.
In addition to admitting to driving while under the influence, he pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A substance during his July 17 court appearance. A negligent operation of a motor vehicle charge was dismissed.
Amesbury police Officer Teagan Davis responded to the CNA store on Route 110 on Nov. 30, 2022, at around 11 a.m. to check on a suspicious motor vehicle. When Davis arrived, she noticed Porter's Honda Accord had crashed into a parked Jeep Wagoner.
A store employee flagged down Davis and said the driver of the Honda was still in the car.
"I walked over to the Honda, at which time I saw a male party, later identified as David Porter, slouched over in the driver's seat," Davis wrote, adding that the car was still running. "As I was yelling at David, I could see that the vehicle was still in drive and David's foot was on the gas pedal."
Unable to get inside the car due to the crash, Davis used a glass breaker in her cruiser to smash the passenger side window. That allowed her to reach inside and put the car in park. With the help of Sgt. Barry Coker, Davis pulled Porter out of the car.
"David was not breathing and I was unable to detect a pulse," Davis wrote in her report.
Davis began CPR for about 90 seconds before Porter made a sudden gasping noise. Porter then went silent again and stopped breathing. As she continued chest compressions, Davis noticed his pupils were constricted, a typical sign of a drug overdose.
Coker grabbed the anti-opiate drug Narcan from his cruiser and gave it to Officer Neil Moody, who administered a dose through Porter's left nostril. Porter began breathing on his own again but remained unresponsive.
A few moments later, Amesbury firefighters arrived and took over medical care. As this was happening, Davis looked around the Honda and spotted heroin in a small plastic baggie, according to her report.
Porter regained consciousness and was placed in an ambulance. After Porter was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, Davis watched video footage from the parking lot that showed the Honda rolling into the lot and crash into the Jeep.
"The vehicle appeared to go unnoticed for several minutes until employees were alerted and called the police. The operator (Porter) never emerged from the vehicle until he was removed by police," Davis wrote in her report.
