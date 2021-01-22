N.H. State Police: Amesbury woman killed in car crash 

AMESBURY - A local woman was identified as the victim of a fatal car rollover Friday around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound connector to the Spaulding Turnpike in Portsmouth, N.H.
Marisa Douglass, 49, was thrown from her 2006 Ford Freestyle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to New Hampshire State Police.
According to a preliminary report of the crash, Douglass was driving northbound in the left lane when she lost control and struck the guardrail on the left side of the roadway. As a result, the car rolled over, crossing both lanes of traffic. After striking a guardrail on the opposite side of the roadway, the car came to rest on its roof.
The roadway was closed for about four hours as troopers worked the scene and began their investigation. The crash remains under investigation, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Sawyer at 603-223-8490, or by email at: timothy.sawyer@dos.nh.gov
