NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association will host its 20th Annual Art Auction & Party on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The auction is the NAA’s most critical and successful fundraising event and is made possible by donations from the NAA artists, community and business members.
Guests will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the art auction with a Roaring '20s party. The tent will be the scene for an evening of art, food, cocktails, and some competitive bidding. Joy Nest has designed a specialty cocktail to be paired with 1920s inspired cuisine. The silent auction will have more than 50 lots of art, experiences, and unique items. The live auction will have over 60 lots of art in a diverse array of mediums.
The NAA, at 65 Water St., holds this event every year to raise funds to meet its mission of exhibition, education, and community outreach to bring the arts to everyone.
A special VIP and auction artist opening reception is scheduled Sept. 10 in the NAA galleries and Range Light sculpture garden. Guests can join the auction artists for this invitation-only reception to view the auction exhibition. Cocktails and appetizers will be served.
The exhibition will be in the galleries from Sept. 11-25. It is free and open to the public.
Tickets are available on the NAA’s website, www.newburyportart.org. The art preview is open now at www.newburyportart.org.
Interim director of the NAA, Sara Demrow Dent, said in a press release, "Without the support and amazing artwork of our artist members this beautiful event would not be possible. The talent this year is so broad and I am excited for our community to be able to see, in person, this breathtaking exhibition."
Deb Pare and Paige Baumann are co-chairs and event sponsors include Matter Communications; Vigilant Capital Management; Fruh Realty; Interlocks Salon & Spa; Jay LeClerc Re/MAX on the River; and Fritz Deguglielmo.
The Newburyport Art Association is located at 65 Water Street, Newburyport, MA. For more, visit newburyportart.org or email naa@newburyportart.org.
