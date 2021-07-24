NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association opens two solo shows this week. Oil painter Michael Milczarek showcases land and waterscapes in "Call of the Sea," the third exhibit of the 2021 Summer Artist Series at the Firehouse Center for the Arts Institution for Savings Gallery. The gallery is located at 1 Market Square and is open Thursday through Sunday, noon until 5 p.m.
Nick Corvinus opens "People, Places, Animals and Things" in the NAA Hills gallery, 65 Water St., from July 27 through Aug. 8.
In Milczarek’s artist statement, he writes, "All waters are naturally drawn to the sea. In never ending movement down from the mountains, water floods out through the flatlands through the marshes to the sea. Connected by rivers and streams, the waters flow into the marshlands and out to the edge of the ocean. Movement and light combine with color and form."
Working with a limited color palette that often leans toward a tonal approach, Milczarek finds inspiration from the land and waterscapes of the Massachusetts North Shore. Call of the Sea can also be viewed online at newburyportart.org
Corvinus is a fine art painter and photographer in Newburyport, with a studio at 14 Cedar St., Amesbury. While attending Syracuse University for a BA, he was able to take all his electives at the SU School of Fine Arts. He followed with a year of graduate study at the School of Fine Arts.
Corvinus spent 40 years traveling the world as an executive for investment management companies. In 2011, he started selling his photographs and opened his studio in 2015 for fine art painting and photography. His work has been featured in calendars, advertisements, magazine articles and clothing, and is in corporate and private collections in the United States and abroad.
More information can be found on the NAA website at newburyportart.org, or by visiting our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NewburyportArtAssociation/live/.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
