NEWBURYPORT — Ethan Lima’s oil painting “Divided” was chosen as Best in Show in the Newburyport Art Association’s 24th Regional Juried Show, “In All the Bridges We Made …” opening tonight, May 21, with a Facebook Live awards event at 5 p.m.
The show, juried by Marcus Greene, an artist and fine arts faculty member at the Institute of Art and Design at New England College, features 95 selected works in acrylic, digital art, drawing, fine craft, mixed media, pastel, photography, printmaking, oil, sculpture and watercolor.
This is the association’s largest and most prestigious annual show, attracting artists from throughout New England.
In a statement about the show, Greene wrote, “It is an honor and a great pleasure to be asked to review so much truly beautiful work. It is also a little agonizing to have to pick out some works for special recognition.”
“The judgments I’ve made are ephemeral – which is to say intuitive, and ‘of a moment.’ As a teacher, I will always want to acknowledge and heartily support technical virtuosity, but as an artist, I also honor those very subjective ‘abstract’ attractions — those spontaneous gestures, elegant solutions, and resonant color combinations that defy full explanation.
“I really hope the things that caught my eye or touched my soul will affect yours in some similarly inspiring way,” he wrote.
Other award winners are:
Best in Acrylic: Jeannette Esposito, “Forsythia.”
Best in Digital Art: Dido Nydick, “Metro.”
Best in Drawing: Kelley Hails, “The Mentor.”
Best in Fine Craft: Anne Krupsky, “Green Onyx, Jade, and Reticulated Silver Necklace.”
Best in Mixed Media: Kimberly Quint, “Now Where?”
Best in Oil: Patricia Schappler, “Rose.”
Best in Pastel: Wolfgang Ertl, “Rocky Mountain Reminiscences.”
Best in Photography: Barbara Gaskin, “Summer Spotlight.”
Best in Printmaking: Amy Hourihan, “Rainy Night.”
Best in Sculpture: Madeleine Lord, “Hug, Finally. “
Best in Watercolor: Perry McIntosh, “Quarry Reflections.”
The show, sponsored by Matter Communications, is open in the NAA Sargent and Hills galleries at 65 Water St. on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The public is invited to join the NAA and Marcus Greene for a Facebook Live virtual tour of the show, award announcements and juror statements on Friday, May 21, at 5 p.m. More information can be found on the NAA website at newburyportart.org or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/NewburyportArtAssociation/.
The gallery can also be found online at newburyportart.org.
Besides the award winners, the Regional Juried Show artists include:
Thom Adorney, Kristen Anderson, Andrew Anderson-Bell, Tom Bailey, Pamela Baker, Brenda L. Bechtel, Barry Berman, Sharon Bignell, Lindley Briggs, Fran Butsavich, Brooke Carlson, Michele Champion, Lisa Clark, Francisco Colom, Amy Rebecca Crafton, Rosalie Cuticchia, Grace Daly, Phoebe Delaney, Keith Demanche, Cassie Doyon, Anne Duncan, Bele Eberhard, Ronald Emmerling, Karen Fitzgerald, Law Hamilton, Jacqueline Harrington, Rick Hayes, Al Hiltz, Memy Ish Shalom, Ann Jones, Tricia Jones, Heather Karp, Peter Kreisky, Linda Lamarche, Judith Larmay, Dorothy Lorenze, Peggy Luderer, Teresa Machie, Carmela Martin, Barbara Mata, Danielle McDonald, Skip Montello, Madalene Murphy, Stuart Murphy, Maria Nemchuk, Paul Noel, Mary Remillong, Owen Reynolds, Rhonda Reynolds, Lisa Ridabock, Chris Robinson, Marie Sapienza, Leslie Scott-Lysan, Russ Seidel, Wenda Shelter, Debbie Shirley, Briton Snyder, Susan Spellman, Eva Timothy, Mary Ann Varoski, Sarah Wigglesworth and Veronica Wolfe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.