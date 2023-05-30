NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Art (NAA) presents its 26th annual regional juried show on view in the NAA’s Sargent, Hartson, and Hills galleries.
This thought-provoking exhibition features a collection of artworks across various mediums, showcasing the talent and creativity of both NAA members and non-members. Newburyport Art invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to join members, artists, staff, and juror Dennis Svoronos at Newburyport Art on June 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., for a free, public, celebratory reception and awards presentation.
Emerging from an exceptionally selective process, the show boasts 115 curated pieces out of an impressive 511 submissions. It is renowned for its comprehensive representation of contemporary art. Artists recognize it as a platform to connect, inspire, and engage with fellow creators and art enthusiasts. Throughout the month-long duration of the show, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a rich tapestry of creativity, ranging from paintings and sculptures to mixed media installations and digital art. Each artwork has been carefully selected to provide an immersive, visual experience, according to organizers.
Juror Dennis Svoronos is a Boston-based sculptor whose work has been shown nationally and internationally. He holds a diploma from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and a bachelor's degree in fine arts from Tufts University as well as a master's degree in fine arts from Massachusetts College of Art and Design. His work exists between art and engineering; it is inspired by the modern world in motion. He uses his sculpture to reflect this environment charged with electricity, spectacle, and information. He uses a common language of the 21st century -- electronics, robotics, and interactive kinetics -- to build connections between the viewers and the work. In a society fractured by technology, Svoronos uses it to bring everyone together.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Newburyport Art is closed on Mondays. The ground-floor
