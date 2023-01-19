NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association is hosting a painting class designed to guide students through the development of their own unique, abstract language.
This class is for anyone interested in expanding their skillset and creative process as it relates to abstraction. Participants will receive hands-on instruction and learn about abstract art throughout history. This class is best suited for artists who have some previous painting experience and is not meant for anyone younger than 18 years old.
The classes, led by Joe Ferlazzo, take place Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 for four weeks from Jan. 24 to Feb. 14 at the NAA, 65 Water St.
Ferlazzo holds a bachelor’s degree in studio art with a concentration in abstract painting and conceptual art from Bowdoin College. His professor Mark Whetli taught him the creative process – how to recognize it, follow it and utilize it.
After college, his interests turned to the technology and investment industries, but he continued to paint. A few years ago, he left his business career to focus on painting full time. He lives in Newburyport, and has a studio at 14 Cedar Street Studios in Amesbury.
His artwork can be seen on his website, www.josephferlazzoart.com, and on Instagram @joeferlazzostudio.The purpose of this course is to help participants develop their own unique abstract language.
Whether painters are already on this journey or just beginning, the understanding of their own creative process within the context of abstract art history is key to developing and evolving, according to NAA.
In each class, students will paint alongside the instructor. Ferlazzo will discuss the techniques of well-known (and not so well-known) abstract artists such as Joni Mitchell, Franz Kline, Lee Krasner, Brice Marden and Charline von Heyl.
Participants will paint with a focus on creating and developing their own rules and their own language. They can experiment, discover and develop. Participants will support one another.
Prices (for all four sessions): NAA members, $235; nonmembers, $275; 10% discount for anyone 65 and older.
