NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association opens SIX, its third small-works exhibition and sale in the gallery shop through June 6, guest curated by Lee Gordon, NAA artist member and blown glass artist.
This group show features the work of six local and regional artists working in a diverse range of mediums and fine crafts: weaver, hand-dyer, and fiber artist Lizz Berry/The Wild Textile from Portland; painter Dan Brenton from greater Boston and New Hampshire; textured porcelain artist Guenola Lefeuvre from Portland; hot glass artist Jeff Mentuck from Salem; woodturner Nathan Regan from Newburyport; and silversmith and jewelry artist Nina Zotcavage from New Hampshire.
Of special note is woodturner Nathan Regan’s collection, which features wood retrieved from 51 High St. beech trees, which were an integral part of the Newburyport landscape for centuries until 2018. All of Regan’s logs are acquired locally through tree surgeons and word of mouth.
The NAA’s Gallery Shop Guest Curator program is designed to bring a rotating group of local and regional artists into the gallery shop, and to support new and emerging curators in developing their vision and sharing that vision with the public. Guest curators select artists and artworks for the exhibition, bringing their unique skills, experience, and artist network to the shop to create surprising, lively art exhibitions, drawing new artists, new mediums, new visitors, and new artistic perspectives to the NAA.
For more about the association, located at 65 Water St., call 978-465-8769, email naa@newburyportart.org or go online to www.newburyportart.org.
