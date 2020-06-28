NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association recently presented more than $6,000 in scholarship funds to local high school students. These scholarships are made possible via the NAA’s Artlink Scholarship Program and with the support of individuals and community partners.
NAA board members virtually presented six awards to high school students at three local schools throughout May and June. Sara Demrow Dent, a member of the Board of Directors, expressed pride in the NAA’s commitment to art and community.
“We are so proud of all the recipients. We are grateful for the many community partners and foundations who join us in valuing art education and providing opportunities for young artists to pursue their dreams," she said in a press release.
Each year the NAA awards the Ruthanne Arbeit Memorial Scholarship to a Newburyport High School student; the Sam Sargent Scholarship to a Triton High School Student; the Laura Coombs Hills Scholarship to a Pentucket High School Student. The Hemphill Family Foundation Scholarship, the Susan Keller Scholarship, Ron Emmerling Scholarship are awarded to graduating seniors planning to pursue art, art education, and/or arts management from the Amesbury, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton districts.
The 2020 award recipients are:
Laura Coombs Hills Scholarship: Sam Bissett, Pentucket Regional High School
Hemphill Family Foundation Scholarship: Alex Sirek, Newburyport High School
Susan Keller Scholarship: Carmela Murphy, Newburyport High
Ruthanne Arbeit Memorial Scholarship: Cam Lasson, Newburyport High
Ron Emmerling Scholarship: Molly Forget, Pentucket Regional
Sam Sargent Scholarship: Adrianna Deeb, Triton Regional High School
The NAA, at 65 Water St., is temporarily closed during this time due to government restrictions and planning on opening in late July with a new exhibit. For more: www.newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.