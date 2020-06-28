NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association recently presented more than $6,000 in scholarships to area high school students.
These scholarships are made possible via the Artlink Scholarship Program and with the support of individuals and community partners.
Board members virtually presented six awards to high school students at three schools in May and June.
Sara Demrow Dent, a member of the board, expressed pride in NAA’s commitment to art and community.
“We are so proud of all the recipients,” she said in a press release. “We are grateful for the many community partners and foundations who join us in valuing art education and providing opportunities for young artists to pursue their dreams.”
Each year, the NAA awards the Ruthanne Arbeit Memorial Scholarship to a Newburyport High School student; the Sam Sargent Scholarship to a Triton Regional High School Student and the Laura Coombs Hills Scholarship to a Pentucket Regional High School student.
The Hemphill Family Foundation Scholarship, the Susan Keller Scholarship and the Ron Emmerling Scholarship are awarded to graduating seniors from the Amesbury, Ipswich, Newburyport, Pentucket and Triton school districts who are planning to pursue art, art education, and/or arts management.
The recipients are:
Laura Coombs Hills Scholarship: Sam Bissett, Pentucket Regional High School.
Hemphill Family Foundation Scholarship: Alex Sirek, Newburyport High School.
Susan Keller Scholarship: Carmela Murphy, Newburyport High.
Ruthanne Arbeit Memorial Scholarship: Cam Lasson, Newburyport High.
Ron Emmerling Scholarship: Molly Forget, Pentucket Regional.
Sam Sargent Scholarship: Adrianna Deeb, Triton Regional High School.
The NAA, at 65 Water St., is temporarily closed during this time due to government restrictions and planning on opening in late July with a new exhibit. For more: www.newburyportart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.