NAA presents pop-up sculpture installation at Custom House

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Art Association is collaborating with the Custom House Maritime Museum to bring sculpture to the Custom House Maritime Tree from Friday through Jan. 7.
Featuring sculpture by Madeleine Lord and Joseph Gray, the pop-up installation will complement the Custom House’s 30-foot Maritime Tree and enliven the back gardens with sculptures that connect with the spirit of the holiday season and the challenges of the past year.
Works by Lord include the serene and majestic “Angel” (welded steel), the bright and blustery “Applause,” created with springs from discarded auditorium chairs, and the whimsical “Polar Bear,” constructed from enamel-coated steel, a now “extinct” material, which connects the work to environmental issues, according to a press release.
Works by Joseph Gray include “A Moment in Time,” a moment of connection created from aluminum mounted on Goshen stone in collaboration with artist Asia Scudder, and the stone Eagle Bench, “Aloft.”
More information about the sculpture installation can be found at newburyportart.org by scanning the QR codes at the pop-up or emailing naa@newburyport.org.
For more on the association: www.newburyportart.org.
