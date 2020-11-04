NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association reopens its galleries this Friday, Nov. 6, with the new exhibition, "The Power of Art: Members Open Show," featuring the work of more than 90 member artists.
The artwork includes a wide range of mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, pastel, printmaking, photography and sculpture. The exhibition will run through Dec. 24 in the NAA galleries on Water Street. For increased accessibility, the exhibition will also be available online at newburyportart.org.
The "Power of Art" is the first members exhibition since March, when COVID-19 restrictions shut down businesses through the state.
To ensure a safe experience for all, masks are required of all visitors and staff, and social distancing will be maintained throughout the galleries, with capacity limited to 10 visitors at a time. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
For patrons who require additional accommodations, private visits can be arranged on Tuesdays when the gallery is closed to the public. Visit the website or email naa@newburyport.org for more information.
Contributing artists for this show include: Judy Miller Bailey, Barbara Kremer, Michael Milczarek, Suzanne Papin, Mary Remillong, Thom Adorney, Muriel Angelil, Tom Bailey, Pamela Baker, Barbara Barclay, Kathleen Bennett, Julia Bethmann, Lindley Briggs, Jeffrey Briggs, Barbara Brissenden, Fran Butsavich, Donna Caselden, Michele Champion, Amy Conly, Katherine Cornog, Patricia Crannell, Heather Crowley, Rosalie Cuticchia, Grace Daly, Catherine A. Davis, Sam Davis, Suzanne DeGeorge, Sara Demrow Dent, Sharyn Dhan, Phyllis Dolobowsky, Cassie Doyon and Sarah M. Dugan.
Also: Cheryl Dyment, Jonathan Eiten, Wolfgang Ertl, Karen Fitzgerald, Diane T. Francis, Madeline Gaffey, Diane Germano, Averill Haines, Sonia Hale, Law Hamilton, Rick Hayes, Kate Higley, Carole Holcroft, Charlotte Huebner, Susan Jaworski Stranc, Christine Molitor Johnson, Annalee Johnson, Ann Jones, Joan Kaplan, Sandra M. Kavanaugh, Barbara Kremer, Judith Larmay, Marjory Lehrer, Dorothy Lorenze, Kathleen A. Manley, Claudia Mathews, Brad Matthews, Jay McCarthy, Jay McGovern, Tracy Meola, Skip Montello, Louise Morin Dichard, Sandra Chase Morrissey, Skip Motes, Madalene Axford Murphy, David Neill, Maria Nemchuk, Dido Nydick, Paul Osborne, Robert Pecchia, Mary Arthur Pollack, Peggy Poppe, Tina Rawson, Christine Riccardi, Chris Robinson, Rz Sadowski, Russell Seidel, Mary Shapiro, Wenda Shelter, Debbie Shirley, Adrienne Silversmith, Theresa Skovron, Susan Spellman, Michael Storella, Mary Carolyn Webber, Carol Whalen, Veronica Wolfe and Debra Woodward.
