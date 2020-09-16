NEWBURYPORT — In recreating its annual auction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newburyport Art Association will host a two-week exhibition for the public to see over 100 art pieces in person before making their bids online.
The 19th annual auction and exhibition kicks off this week and Sara Demrow Dent, a member of the board of directors, said the organization put a lot of effort into making the event “as fun and engaging for the community as possible,” while also abiding by public health guidelines.
From Saturday through Oct. 3, the public will have the opportunity to visit the galleries at 65 Water St. and see the artwork of more than 90 artists in an event called “September by the Sea.”
Then, on Sept. 26, the online auction will open with active bidding through Oct. 3.
Dent said this year’s event is special because “for the very first time, our reach has expanded throughout the country.”
With the event online, people may bid from anywhere in the U.S. and the organization will work with buyers to arrange shipping.
Dent said co-Chairs Deb Pare and Paige Baumann did a lot of research before selecting the nonprofit fundraising software Greater Giving for its online auction platform, adding that it is easy to navigate and allows people to keep track of their bids.
For those looking to attend the exhibition in person, the organization can have up to 12 people in the downstairs gallery at once. The upstairs gallery will not be used since social distancing will not work, according to Dent.
The downstairs gallery was recently renovated though and has plenty of space for social distancing. The gallery has been freshly painted and new light fixtures have been installed, making it “just so beautiful,” she said.
Visitors will also be given a postcard with information on how to access the online auction, as well as a list of all the art pieces to make the bidding easier. Dent said people can circle the ones they like so they can remember the name when they go home to bid.
“The show is absolutely beautiful,” Dent said. “I think our artists have gone above and beyond this year, wanting to make this auction as fabulous as possible. The work is just breathtaking.”
On Friday, there will be a VIP preview reception for guests to check out the new sculpture exhibition, enjoy cocktails and appetizers, take docent-led tours and even purchase artwork before the auction opens to the public.
Tickets are on sale for the VIP night at https://newburyportart.ejoinme.org/NAAVIPReception.
For the two-week exhibition, the galleries will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Private tours will be available upon request.
Dent expressed her gratitude for the event’s lead sponsor, the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation; presenting sponsor Matter; and additional sponsors Strem Inc., Vigilant Capital Management and Jay LeClerc, a real estate agent at Re/MAX on the River.
For more information or to preview the artwork, visit www.newburyportart.org.
