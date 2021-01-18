'NAA Winter Juried Show' opens Friday

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will present its annual Winter Juried Show, Part 1, featuring juror-selected works in acrylic, digital art, photography, printmaking, mixed media and sculpture, opening Friday, Jan. 22, with a Facebook Live award ceremony.
The exhibition will be juried by Nancy Wynn, chair of the visual arts department, director of graphic design and co-director of film studies at Merrimack College in North Andover. Wynn has been an active member of the fine arts community for nearly 25 years, exhibiting her work in New York City, Los Angeles, Japan and galleries throughout New England, according to a press release from the NAA. She has been a panelist on WNPR’s “Colin McEnroe Show” to discuss the Dada art movement, and her artwork and writings have been published in "Keep/Delete: Turning Messages Into Keepsakes" and Forum on Public Policy. She has taught in higher education for over 20 years and has more than 25 years of professional design experience. She received her MFA from the University of Hartford, Hartford Art School, and her BFA from the University of Connecticut.
The awards in this part of the Winter Juried Show will include best in each category, Best in Show, and new awards that reflect artistic innovation and responsiveness to the current times, including unique application of materials and conceptual relevance.
Because of capacity restrictions due to COVID-19, and in lieu of a traditional award ceremony, the association will host a Facebook Live event on Friday at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to join the NAA on Facebook to celebrate the award winners. More information can be found at www.newburyportart.org or on the NAA Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NewburyportArtAssociation.
The show will run through Feb. 20 at the 65 Water St. galleries. All artwork will be for sale. For increased accessibility, the exhibition and sale will also be available online at www.newburyportart.org.
Masks are required of all NAA visitors and staff, and social distancing will be maintained throughout the galleries, with capacity limited to eight visitors at a time until state capacity restrictions are lifted. Gallery Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. For patrons who require additional accommodations, private visits can be arranged on Tuesdays by appointment when the gallery is closed to the general public. Visit newburyportart.org or email naa@newburyport.org for more information.
Selected artists for this show include: John Abisamra, Kristen Anderson, Jeremy Barnard, Barry Berman, Jeffrey Briggs, Lindley Briggs, Barbara Brissenden, Stephen Carr, Donna Caselden, Michele Champion, Sandra Chase Morrissey, Lisa Clark, Francisco Colom, Peter Concannon, Amy Conly, Nick Corvinus, Rosalie Cuticchia, Sam Davis, Sara Demrow Dent, Cassie Doyon, Sarah Dugan, Cheryl Dyment, Ronald Emmerling, C. Peter Erickson, Wolfgang Ertl, Karen Fitzgerald, Diane Francis, Diane Germano and Cara Gonier.
Also: Justin Gordon, Joseph Gray, Dale Greene Partis, Law Hamilton, Jacqueline Harrington, Ann Harter, Pamela Hartman, Kate Higley, Al Hiltz, Tricia Jones, Heather Karp, Stephen Levin, Madeleine Lord, Trevor Marshall, Carmela Martin, Claudia Mathews, Bradford Matthews, John McCarthy, Ann McKee, Judith Menihane, Tracy Meola, Judy Miller Bailey, Skip Montello, June Munro, Barbara Nachmias-Kedesdy, William Nourse, Dido Nydick, Paul Osborne, Suzanne Papin, Melissa Partridge, Stacia Pathiakis, Robert Pecchia, Thomas Philbrook, Jenny Pivor, Corey Prince, Tina Rawson, Owen Reynolds, Chris Robinson, Marie Sapienza, Judith Schneider, Leslie Scott-Lysan, Janet Seeger, Debbie Shirley, Adrienne Silversmith, Peter Spampinato, Susan Spellman, Karin Stanley, Jane Stivaletta, David Stone, Susan Stranc, Kate Sullivan and Carol Whalen.
