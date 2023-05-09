NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult and Community (NACE) Director Patty St. John stops by “The Morning Show” this Thursday.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview St. John about her transition into directing NACE this past year. St. John will also highlight NACE’s extensive and varied spring offerings, ranging from beekeeping and quilting to selling on Ebay, boating safety, and tai chi.
Accompanying St. John will be Lisa Powis, who teaches beginning and advanced genealogy, and Janet Huettman, who teaches dance fusion.
Powis and Huettman will talk about what they love most about their subjects, what their classes will cover, and they how they hope students will benefit from their topics.
For more information about and to register for classes, visit www.newburyportadulted.org.
“The Morning Show” airs at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and livestreams on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
