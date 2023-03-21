AMESBURY — A Nahant man charged with two counts of animal cruelty last year saw the offenses on Monday reduced to confining an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Fifty-five-year-old Steven Cleary, who was arraigned in November in the same court, originally faced 7 years in prison or 2½ years in jail if found guilty. Instead, Judge Allen Swan found Cleary responsible to the reduced charges and assessed him $200 in fees.
It was 89 degrees on Aug. 24 when Amesbury Officer Teagan Davis responded to the Friend Street municipal parking lot about 5 p.m. for a report from a good Samaritan who saw two dogs in distress inside a black Jeep parked in direct sunlight, according to a police report.
The dogs, a Newfoundland and a Labrador, were panting and drooling. Two windows were down a quarter of the way but there was no water inside, and one of the dogs was leashed in a way that did not allow it to lie down, according to police.
The dogs, both with elevated temperatures, were taken to a nearby veterinarian for treatment.
Cracking open the windows of a car will do very little or nothing to reduce the temperature inside the cabin, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise almost 20 degrees in 10 minutes, and almost 30 degrees in 20 minutes. At one hour, the temperature inside a vehicle can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature, according to the association.
