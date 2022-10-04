NEWBURYPORT — Electric rates are expected to skyrocket this winter and National Grid will answer residents’ questions at a public meeting Oct. 19.
The average monthly bill for a Massachusetts residential electric customer using 600 kilowatts would jump 64% this winter over the same period in 2021-22, from $179 to $293, according to a National Grid release.
The price increase is driven by higher electric supply prices, according to National Grid, which added that winter rates are traditionally higher than summer rates.
Newburyport Recycling and Energy Manager Molly Ettenborough said the city will host a public meeting with National Grid to talk about the increase at the Senior/Community Center at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.
“We haven’t nailed everything down yet but we expect National Grid will do a presentation about the rate increase,” Ettenborough said.
She asks that residents prepare some questions for the electric company such as: Why is the rate going up and how long will it last? How does it work? When does National Grid buy its energy and what are all the details behind it? What can residents do to mitigate the impact?
National Grid is launching its Winter Customer Savings Initiative to offer customers resources to reduce energy use and save money, such as: payment assistance programs; residential and business energy efficiency programs and incentives; low-cost and no-cost bill management solutions; and flexible payment programs.
National Grid Chief Customer Officer Helen Burt said in the press release that her company encourages customers to take action now to keep their bills as low as possible.
“We want to help customers every way we can and ensure they have the opportunity to manage their bills this winter, save money and get the assistance they need,” she said.
Newburyport is a municipal aggregation community and Ettenborough said the city has been using the Massachusetts Municipal Association to purchase electricity (often at a lower rate than National Grid’s) to power its municipal buildings for roughly the past 10 years.
“You are pulling all of these buyers together and that’s what makes it so attractive,” she said. “The only catch is that the rate stays locked in at a particular price for a year and National Grid’s prices fluctuate every six months. So, you might actually be paying less for the winter but more in the spring.”
City Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Newburyport has worked with power broker Colonial Power to offer residential and commercial property owners aggregate electricity rates in the past.
“We don’t have an agreement with them right now,” he said. “We explored the rates last year and expected them to come down, based on past numbers, but they went up instead. We are exploring another aggregate arrangement now that will offer customers lower rates than the expected National Grid increase but they are still higher than we would have liked to have secured for customers.”
Residential and commercial customers would be automatically entered into the aggregate electricity agreement if a new one were to be put in place by the city.
“You don’t have to enter into the rates because everyone is placed into them but you can opt out,” Levine said.
Levine said the city could lock in new aggregate electricity rates as soon as January.
“It’s not great but it’s better. National Grid is putting us in a bad situation but this could offer some relief to ratepayers and things could happen relatively quickly,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
