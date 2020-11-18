NEWBURYPORT — A National Grid dump truck driver could be in hot water after placing a pair of campaign signs supporting President Donald Trump in the window of his company vehicle.
Bill Brandolini, a driver with more than 30 years of experience, was working at the Bartlet Mall on Tuesday with signs in his truck declaring, "Trump Pence Make America Great!' and "Make America Great Again."
Brandolini said the Trump/Pence signs were his and had initially been placed on his lawn. But the signs got wet in a recent rainstorm, so he put them inside his truck cab.
"I put them up there to dry them," Brandolini said.
He quickly removed the signs when told there was a complaint.
"I'll take them down," he said.
Brandolini also placed a black and blue American flag on the side of a National Grid trailer.
"That is a flag that supports our police," Brandolini said.
Political signs on company vehicles violate National Grid policy, according to an email from spokesperson Christine Milligan.
"We will be addressing this matter internally,” Milligan said.
Brandolini noted that he had a "#1BruinFan" mock license plate on the back of his driver's side sun visor and said he never heard any complaints about the signs in his truck in the past.
"People have come by and waved to me," he said. "Someone else from the town thought they were great."
Some local residents did not appreciate the signs and posted photos of Brandolini's truck at the Bartlet Mall work site on social media Tuesday morning.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
