NEWBURYPORT — The National Honor Society at Newburyport High School is hosting a car wash outside the school at 241 High St. on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All are invited to bring their vehicles by for a cleaning. National Honor Society members will collecting donations, which will go toward the group’s charitable efforts.
The National Honor Society, which has approximately 70 members, does service work throughout the year, including blood drives and writing letters to seniors during the holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.