NEWBURY — The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge announced that the normally closed North Pool Pike will soon be open to the public for a limited time to celebrate National Wildlife Refuge Week.
In addition, in partnership with the Friends of Parker River, the refuge is hosting the Walk for the Wild 5K walkathon along the Hellcat Dike on Saturday, Oct. 8, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
“The Friends of Parker River are on a mission to empower wildlife and humans to thrive by helping raise funds to support and protect the special barrier island, Great Salt Marsh and its wildlife,” a refuge spokesperson said in a statement.
National Wildlife Refuge Week – observed each year during the second week in October – celebrates the National Wildlife Refuge system, the world’s largest network of public lands and waters set aside specifically for the protection and restoration of wildlife, plants and their habitats.
To celebrate Refuge Week, the refuge invites visitors to walk along the North Pool Dike from Saturday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 16.
The dirt and gravel pathway, in an area of the refuge normally closed to the public, provides additional opportunities to view the salt marsh, North Pool, and the wildlife that frequent these habitats.
Visitors will be able to access the dike via the Hellcat cross-dike (at Parking Lot 4), North Pool overlook and/or the subheadquarters. (The Bill Forward Pool dike, located south of the Hellcat observation tower, will remain closed).
