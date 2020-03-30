Editor’s note: This feature focuses on historic buildings in Newburyport that are best viewed at 3 mph, about the pace of a good walk.
NEWBURYPORT – The next time you go for a walk, stroll down Federal Street and turn onto Beck Street. Not far from the corner is an example of a Federal double house at 6 and 8 Beck St. Unlike the grand Federal era homes on High Street, this house was built as two modest homes for the 19th century middle class.
There are many Federal-era double houses, or duplexes, similar to 6 and 8 Beck around Newburyport. This type of house has the classic, rectangular box design on a raised foundation that is two rooms deep.
The windows are symmetrically placed, with the windows descending in size as the eyes move up the house. However, this style of house does not have a center entry but is turned “sideways” on the lot with entrances on both sides.
Double houses were originally built that way, not as a single house that was later divided. There is one central wall dividing 6 and 8 Beck St. that is not visible from the exterior. Many double houses built after the fire of 1811 have an exposed brick dividing wall that may be visible from the street. A good example of this is 30 and 32 Strong St.
Two brothers, Enoch and Alfred Osgood, built the house about 1808. The brothers, both married, were cordwainers, or shoemakers. They had a boot and shoemaking business located on Middle Street but by 1809, the brothers had dissolved their business.
Alfred took on a new partner, forming Osgood & Bracket. In the deeds, the Osgood brothers sold “one moiety or half part of a new dwelling house” to each new owner. The term “moiety,” meaning “each of two parts,” is of French origin and was more widely used in the early part of the 1800s to describe half of a property.
One unique feature of 6 Beck is its original mechanical doorbell. The mechanical doorbell starts with a bell pull on the exterior of the house.
When pulled, the wire leading to the bell and spring on the inside of the house moves and creates a ringing sound that notifies the residents of a visitor. There are only a few of these original doorbells still in use around Newburyport today.
As you need to get out of the house this week, take a walk around nbpt@3mph and find the Federal double house on Beck Street or the other Federal double houses sprinkled throughout the city.
Barb Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She may be reached at Barb.Bailey03@gmail.com. Some research provided by Martha Muldoon, 6 Beck St.
