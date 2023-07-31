The James R. Keniston House at 315 Merrimac St. is one of a number of homes in Belleville with strong ties to shipbuilding, an industry that dominated this part of Newburyport in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Keniston, a shipsmith, built this handsome Greek Revival house in 1850 and lived there with his family until 1870 while running what we would call today a contracting business with his brother, Jonathan.
The Kenistons’ firm worked on as many as 10 vessels at once and employed a large group of smiths to make the tools and hardware needed for each one.
Like many local businessmen of their era, the brothers invested in locally built vessels. During their lives, they owned shares in at least 16 vessels: four ships, eight barques and four schooners, including one barque that has become a noted part of New England’s maritime history, the Sea Bride.
The Sea Bride was built by William C. Currier, a Belleville shipbuilder, and launched in 1861. She had multiple owners, including the builder, Capt. C.F. White of Boston, and the Kenistons, and was in the carrying trade.
As a vessel sailing during the Civil War, the Sea Bride risked being overtaken and captured by a Confederate raider. In May 1863, she sailed from New York under Capt. Charles E. White with a cargo owned by Rufus Green & Co. of Providence, Rhode Island, and bound for Cape Town, South Africa, and Zanzibar.
On board she carried a wide assortment of goods, including flour, cheese, ham, beef, pork, soap, candles, shoes, lead, glass beads, clocks, tobacco and staves.
After an uneventful passage, the Sea Bride reached the entrance to Table Bay, off Cape Town, South Africa. Here, she had the misfortune to meet the notorious Confederate raider Alabama, a ship that in her career took 58 Northern vessels before being sunk by the USS Kearsarge off Cherbourg, France in 1864.
The inhabitants of Cape Town, sensing a capture, rushed to witness the event from land and sea. As described by the Newburyport Herald after news of the Sea Bride’s fate had been received, the captain of the Alabama “played with his prize like a cat with a victimized mouse” and soon had “possession of the bark in the name of the Confederate states and sent her to sea.”
Unlike many of the Alabama’s victims, the Sea Bride was not burned and sunk, but was soon sold in Cape Town. She and her cargo were lost to the owners.
Immediately, Capt. White and mates Schofield and White protested, declaring to the U.S. consul in Cape Town that since they were in neutral waters and within three miles of land when taken by the Alabama, the capture was illegal.
In time, the United States began diplomatic efforts with Great Britain, arguing that because Confederate agents had contracted with British shipyards to build the Alabama and other raiders in secret, Britain had violated its neutrality laws.
Known as the Alabama Claims, it was not until 1872 that Britain agreed to accept responsibility for these losses, and to abide by the results of an arbitration commission. She ultimately paid $15,500,000 to the United States.
The claim presented by the Kenistons and other owners of the Sea Bride totaled $146,323.12. Of that, the Kenistons’ share was $1,374. Historians say that the peaceful settlement of the Alabama Claims through arbitration set an important precedent in international relations.
The next time you walk around NBPT@3MPH, take a look at the beautiful features of the house at 315 Merrimac St. and let your mind wander back to the Age of Sail and the story of the Kenistons and the Sea Bride.
Ellie Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She can be reached at ellebailey@comcast.net.
