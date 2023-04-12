The Captain Nicholas Johnson House at 43 Federal St. is an elegant brick house. It was built in 1782 for a sea captain-turned-merchant, a house that signaled his success in the world.
If walking by today, you would never guess that the house had a career as an apartment building, but longtime residents of Newburyport may well recall its other existence and even have lived there or known someone who did.
Walter and Sarah Randall owned 43 Federal from 1934 until 1960. After buying the house, Walter, an upholsterer, mattress maker and antique and used furniture dealer, moved his business to 43 Federal and made the 10-room mansion his home. He then remodeled the house into six separate apartments.
Soon, ads for the apartments at 43 Federal began to appear in the local newspaper. In 1937, an April 27 ad in The Daily News of Newburyport and Newburyport Herald offered at 43 Federal, “Two rooms and kitchenette; modern conveniences; adjacent to bath; steam heat; central location.”
A year later on April 20, an ad using the name Randall Apartments appeared and that name was used from then on in ads in The Daily News. The Randall Apartments were furnished, consisted of one-, two- or two-and-a-half rooms and sometimes had a piazza. They were on all three floors. Some had a private bath or shower. Some shared bathrooms with other tenants.
In 1940, 12 adults lived at 43 Federal St. The federal census for that year provides a glimpse of these occupants.
In No. 43, were the owners, Walter and Sarah Randall, a couple in their 50s. Units numbered 43A through 43F were rented to couples and singles of various ages, nationalities and occupations. They were as young as 25 and as old as 79. They were born in Ireland, Germany, Canada, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. Their occupations included upholsterer, bridge operator, salesman and factory worker.
In 1943, the Randalls purchased 132 State St., another of Newburyport’s antique brick houses and followed the same path, converting the three-story Federalist to an apartment house and eventually moving there.
Units were small and the clientele adult as in this Daily News ad from May 17, 1952. “Wanted: Single business woman to rent large furnished room. Atmosphere homelike and congenial. Accommodations convenient and comfortable. Excellent, central location. Give references. Write W.I. Randall 132 State St. or phone.”
The sale of 43 Federal in 1960 made the front page of The Daily News. Under a photo of the house was a caption reading, “This Colonial apartment building at 43 Federal, corner of Milk street, and containing 10 apartments, has been sold by Walter I. Randall to … for investment purposes.”
Three years later, Randall sold 132 State St., also consisting of 10 apartments.
While a change in use often involves the loss of much of a building’s original character, the houses at 43 Federal and 132 State fortunately fell into the hands of a couple who valued their architecture.
In both cases, the Randalls preserved many of each house’s original features, graceful staircases, fireplaces with over mantles, molding, paneling and interior shutters thus retaining the elegance and craftsmanship of the past while meeting the needs for affordable housing during the Depression, World War II and the 1950s.
Today, 132 State St. consists of five condominiums and 43 Federal is owner occupied with a small third-floor apartment. The next time you walk around NBPT@3MPH, take a look at the beautiful features of the house at 43 Federal St. and let your mind wander back to the 1940s and ‘50s and the Randall Apartments.
Ellie Bailey is a researcher for the Newburyport Preservation Trust. She can be reached at ellebailey@comcast.net.
